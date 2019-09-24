Featured

New Oak Ridge Senior Center Soft Opening Sept. 26

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (September 24, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has scheduled a soft opening of the new Oak Ridge Senior Center for Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 9 a.m. Normal operating hours will resume on this date, as will most activities.

Earlier this month, a temporary closure of the Oak Ridge Senior Center was put in place to allow staff to relocate to the new center located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike. As the transition to the new facility nears completion, staff are ready to welcome the first guests into the new space.

Final touches are still underway and will continue over several days following the soft opening. Senior Center staff appreciates the patience of visitors during this time.

Plans for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Oak Ridge Senior Center are still being finalized. Details will be announced soon.

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Senior Center front desk at (865) 425-3999.

