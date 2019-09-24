Obituaries

Judy “Edwina” Wiggins, Clinton

Judy “Edwina” Wiggins, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence. Edwina was a member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she enjoyed going to the beach, reading, crafting, sewing, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Ruth Snellings; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wiggins

She is survived by:

Husband of 59 years, Hershel Wiggins; son, Eddie Wiggins & wife Missie of Clinton; grandchildren, Ryan & Nikki Wiggins of Clinton; sisters, Cynthia “Jodi” Wiggins & husband George “Mike” of Knoxville, Annabelle Beal & husband AJ of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Clyde Wiggins; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Scott Jones officiating. Edwina’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Taylors Chapel Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

