Carolyn “Sue” Shillings Sheldon Holinshed, Cartersville, GA (formerly of Harriman)

Mrs. Carolyn “Sue” Shillings Sheldon Holinshed, age 75, a resident of Cartersville, GA, formerly of Harriman, TN passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Cartersville. She was born October 3, 1943 in Harriman, Tennessee and was a member of the Eleverton Primitive Baptist Church in Harriman. Sue was a loving Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Nana; and was a very hard worker and kind. She was a friend to so many and loved by so many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Tommy and Edith Edwards Shillings; and brothers, Donald Shillings and David Shillings.

Survivors include:



Sons:

Jimmy Sheldon of Cartersville, GA

David Shillings of Dallas, GA

Daughter: Monica Pannell of Cartersville, GA

Grandchildren:

Alisa Pyle and husband, Jay; Scott Pannell & wife, Kim; Jessie Estes & husband, Jake; Joanna Sheldon; Judah Sheldon; Jay Sheldon; and Jentry Sheldon



6 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Lewis “Bud” Shillings of Belton, MO

And several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Roger Buck and Bro. Scott Pennell officiating. Committal services and interment will follow on Thursday in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Carolyn “Sue” Shillings Sheldon Holinshed.

