Glen May, Oliver Springs

Glen May of Oliver Springs passed away on September 21, 2019 at the age of 97.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Geraldine May.

He is survived by his three children: Judith M Corley (son-in-law Greg), Kenneth May (daughter-in-law Debbie), Becky Furr (son-in-law Mike); six grandchildren: Shannon May, Brian May, George Corley III, Justin Furr, Brittney Furr, and Chris Dobbs; two great-grandchildren, Logan Corley and Briana Furr.

He enlisted in the US Army in WWII and served in the US Army’s 558th Self-Propelled Artillery which supported the Invasion from Utah Beach and across France and Germany. After the war he returned to Oliver Springs where he worked for Union Carbide Nuclear Division K-25 plant and retired after 39 years.

Glen loved to fish and was an avid bird hunter belonging to Quails Unlimited. He traveled for 70 years to hunt in North Dakota, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa every bird season. His other passion was growing a large vegetable garden every year. In addition, in his eighties and nineties, he became an avid stock trader.

Special thanks goes to Barbara Wright who constantly brought him meals and his so loved desserts. Also thanks to all the neighbors and friends who helped and watched out for him. His kind heart and generosity will be missed by all.

Glen’s family will welcome friends from 5:30-7 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The service will immediately follow at 7 pm. Glen’s final resting place will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton where a graveside service will be held at 10 am Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the May family.

