Barbara J. Hembree Moore, Kingston

Barbara J. Hembree Moore, age 85, of Kingston, was called home to be with her Lord Sunday morning at 2:33 am. She was born September 21, 1934 in the Wheat Community and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she was saved in 2003 in the later years of her life. Barbara loved all her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, painting, crocheting and found great pleasure in cooking for her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ebb Moore; parents, George & Martha Edwards Hembree; 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and 1 great-grandson.

SURVIVORS

Sons

Terry Moore & wife, Theresa of Kingston

Jeff Moore of Kingston

Darryl Moore & wife, Pam of Kingston

Daughter

Judy Ramey & husband, Rev. Tim Ramey of Kingston

3 grandsons, 3 granddaughters.

11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson

Sisters-in-law

Carolyn Moore, Luella Moore, and Colleen Hembree

A host of extended family members & dear friends

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Trinity Health & Rehab Center of Lenoir City, for their kindness & care shown to their mother during her stay there.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Family & friends will meet at 12:15 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Kingston Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm, graveside service.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

