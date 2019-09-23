Obituaries

Karen Leigh Griffin, Rockwood

Ms. Karen Leigh Griffin, age 56, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born August 16, 1963 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Karen was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and was a Walmart Associate for 28 years. She loved her family, her church, and her Walmart family. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Esther Carter Griffin.

Survivors include:



Brother: Mike Griffin & wife, Susan of Piketon, OH



Sister: Susan Thomas & husband, David of Rockwood, TN



Brother: Al Griffin & wife, Lee Ann of Lebanon, TN



Sister-in-law: Leslie Griffin of West Chester, OH



Special Nieces and Nephews: Matthew Griffin; Chris Griffin & wife, Kelly; Rachel Bennett & husband, Joseph; Heather Thomas; April Thomas; Logan Griffin; Dylan Griffin & wife, Julia; and Abby Wood & husband, Chase

Special Great-Nieces and Great Nephews: Eli Griffin, Noah Griffin, Isaiah Griffin, Lakelyn Wood, and Liam Wood

Fur Baby: “Peanut”

And several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Minister Todd Houston, Bro. Kendall Bear, and Bro. Roger Carter officiating. Committal services and interment will follow on Saturday in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Karen Leigh Griffin.

