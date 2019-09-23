Obituaries

Paul Stanley “Podge” Collins, Lancing

Mr. Paul Stanley “Podge” Collins, age 59 of Lancing, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as an auto mechanic for the majority of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Martha Collins.

Five brothers: Lloyd, Bill, Ronnie, James and Chester Collins.

Two sisters: Faye Lloyd and Mary Maden.

He is survived by one brother: Bobby Collins.

Three sisters: Gwen Collins, Emily Shannon and Tena Collins.

One son: Chase Crane and his wife Desiree.

Three grandchildren: Morgan, Briar and Willow.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Forrestner Cemetery for graveside services. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with expenses.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Collins family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

