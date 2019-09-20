Featured

COUNTIES IN SENATE DISTRICT 12 SET TO RECEIVE NUMEROUS STATE GRANTS SAYS SEN. YAGER

Senator Ken Yager, 12th Senatorial District

(NASHVILLE) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced today that numerous grants have been awarded to counties in Senate District 12 from the Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) and the Tennessee Department of State Library and Archives Division. Six counties in the district will receive ECD’s Three Star grants, while 15 libraries will receive Technology Grants from the State Library and Archives.

Counties receiving ThreeStar Grants include Fentress, Morgan, Pickett, Rhea, Roane and Scott Counties for a combined district total of $255,000. The ThreeStar grant program focuses on best practices in five key community areas including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

“I want to recognize our local officials for their incredible work securing this important funding to help our communities,” said Sen. Yager. “It was an honor to support their successful efforts. I also appreciate ECD for their investment in our district which is well deserved.”

Fifteen libraries in Campbell, Morgan, Fentress, Roane, and Scott Counties will receive a combined district total of $13,549 in Technology Grants. Technology grants are available for public libraries to replace or purchase technology, including computers, software, networking hardware or peripherals.

“In today’s technology-dependent world, digital literacy is extremely important in order to conduct business, apply for jobs, pay bills, and complete school work,” said Senator Yager. “These funds will increase opportunities for citizens to expand and strengthen their technology skills. I am pleased so many libraries in my district will receive these grants. Congratulations to the recipients for securing these funds.”

Libraries receiving the Technology Grants include the Caryville, Jacksboro, Jellico, and LaFollette Public Libraries in Campbell County; the Coalfield, Deer Lodge, Petros, Sunbright, Wartburg, and Oakdale Public Libraries in Morgan County; the Kingston, Harriman, and Rockwood Public Libraries in Roane County; the Fentress County Public Library in Fentress County; and the Huntsville Public Library in Scott County.

“These grants will benefit many citizens,” added Sen. Yager. “We welcome these funds into our district and will continue to support our local officials in bringing these grant funds home to District 12.”

Earlier this week, Yager held a Grant Conference to provide local governments, community groups, and nonprofits pertinent information on available grants and best practices for preparing a competitive application.

The district includes Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties.

