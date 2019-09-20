Obituaries

Margaret Ellen Waddell, Caryville

Margaret Ellen Waddell, age 78 of Caryville, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home. Margaret was born in Jacksboro, Tennessee on September 4, 1941 to Roscoe and Ovie Baird. She was a member of the Ridgeview Baptist Church. Margaret retired from TVA where she worked in wildlife resources. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Baird and a son, Benny Reed.



Margaret is survived by

Husband of 35 years………………………..Bill Waddell

Daughters………………………………………..Stephanie Mayer

Donna Walker and husband Nick

Mother…………………………………………….Ovie Baird

Brothers……………………………………………CH Baird and wife Emma

Larry Baird and wife Mary

Grandchildren…………………………………..Theo and Maya Mayer

Nicholas Walker

Garrett Jones

Alex Loveday

Andrew Loveday

The family will receive friends at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-3 PM with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. CH Baird and Rev. David Walker officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery.

www.holleygamble.com

