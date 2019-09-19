Obituaries

Cliff C Davisson, Oak Ridge

Cliff C Davisson, age 62, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Mr. Davisson was born in Louisville, KY and moved around with his family until he settled in Tennessee where he worked at X-10 until his retirement. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

Cliff loved hunting, fishing, working with his hands and most importantly spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Otto Davisson.

Cliff is survived by his mother, Carolyn Davisson; by his wife of 37 years, Mary Lynn Davisson; by a son, Chris Davisson and wife, Jennie; by a daughter, Andrea Davisson; by grandchildren: Zaeleigh, Gabriel and Fox; by a sister, Darlene Davisson and by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Davisson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

