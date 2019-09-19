Obituaries

Betty Gaylor Hackworth, Oliver Springs

Betty Gaylor Hackworth, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was a member of the Oliver Springs Historical Society. She worked at K-Mart for 20 years and enjoyed camping and listening to her husband, Ralph, play music.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Haskel and Grace Gaylor; by father and mother-in-law: Mack and Bessie Hackworth; by a brother, Ronald Gaylor; by a daughter, Angela Hackworth; by a granddaughter, Abigail Roby; by sisters-in-law: Brenda Gaylor and Rheba Hackworth and by a brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Lula Hackworth.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ralph Hackworth of Oliver Springs; by daughters: Lora (Mike) Roby of McDonough, GA, Tammy (Dean) Chapman of Lenoir City, and Connie Hackworth of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Lucas Roby of McDonough, GA, Christy (Marky) Smith of Oliver Springs, Jodie (John) Patterson of Oliver Springs, and Brandon Chapman of Knoxville; by great-grandchildren: Tyler Patterson, Jayda Patterson, Caitlyn Snell and Cyleigh Smith; by brothers: Wayne Gaylor of Oliver Springs, Elden (Billie) Gaylor of Oliver Springs, Johnny Hackworth of Oliver Springs, and Herman (Jean) Hackworth of Hampton, GA; by sisters: Faye (Omer) Phillips of Oliver Springs and Betty (George) Martzin of Clinton; by special friends: Jean Yarborough and Joan Carter and by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at New Fairview Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hackworth family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

