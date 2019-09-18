Obituaries

Eris Rose Carroll, Oliver Springs

Eris Rose Carroll, age 6, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Eris was born April 3, 2013 in Knoxville to Timothy and Haylee Carroll. At the age of three months, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Cockayne Syndrome, which caused premature aging. Despite her short time on Earth, she brought so much joy to everyone around her.

Eris was an amazing and determined little girl who overcame so many limitations. She loved eating paper, chewing on her med syringe, and falling asleep in the most random places, usually the stairs. Eris was a happy baby who found so much joy in music like “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Jack’s Big Music Box.” She always loved being cuddled by her big brother, Gage and dancing with her sister, Ivy. Her faithful stuffed Tigger was always by her side, whether sleeping, having surgery, or attending doctor appointments. Eris will always be loved and cherished by her family and all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Ian Walker Carroll and sister, Eden Elizabeth Carroll.

Eris is survived by her parents, Timothy Dale Carroll, II and Haylee Beth McKinney Carroll; brother, Gage Timothy Carroll, and sister, Ivy Marie Carroll all of Oliver Springs; maternal grandparents, Steve and Shirley McKinney of Harriman, paternal grandparents, Tim and Marie Carroll of Knoxville. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Charity Carroll Heatherly and husband, David of Knoxville, Joshua Carroll and wife, Patty of Knoxville, Mallory McKinney of Harriman and Hayden McKinney and wife, Laken of Harriman and a host of cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Crawford Cemetery in the Wheat Community of Roane County. In addition to flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Cockayne Syndrome Network, PO Box 282, Waterford, VA 20197. You may also access the Cockayne Syndrome Network at www.Cockaynesyndrome.net.

