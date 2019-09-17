Obituaries

Pete Armes, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Pete Armes passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Pete was a current resident of Kingston, TN and also lived and worked for many years in Franklin, NC. He was married to Nancy Imogen Freels Armes for 71 years before she passed on February 21, 2017. They had 4 children, 11, grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Pete worked in hosiery plants in Harriman, Franklin and Rockwood prior to coowning and operating small businesses with his wife in both Franklin and Kingston. In retirement, Mr. Armes enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and building local access ramps with his church volunteers. Mr. Armes is survived by three of his four children. His youngest son Bobby having preceded him in death. His three surviving children are Paul and his wife Linda, Ronnie and his wife Glenda and Brenda Hughes.

Funeral services for Mr. Armes will be held at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, TN on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 2:00 followed by burial at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Mr. Armes nephew Pastor Buster Armes will officiate. Pallbearers will be Stephen Armes, Jerry Queen, Nathan Armes, Travis Armes, Wesley Armes, Brent Queen and Bo Higdon. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Armes family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

