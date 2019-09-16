Obituaries

Elizabeth Jaquita Rose, Kingston

Mrs. Elizabeth Jaquita Rose, age 79, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. She was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, Tennessee and was a Retired Seamstress with Roane Hosiery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis “Speedy” & Beatrice Herrell and grandson, Chad Carter.

Survivors include:

Husband:Lee Allen Rose of Kingston, TN

SonsRichard Rose of Lawton, OK

Donald Rose of Plano, TX

Daughters:Kelly Rose of Knoxville, TN

Elizabeth Ann Morton of Jacksonville, FL

4 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren

Sister:Patsy Greeson of China Grove, NC

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Jaquita Rose.

