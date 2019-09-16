BBBTV12

Governor Lee Announces Transportation Alternatives Grants Statewide

Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced today the award of $13,669,998 Transportation Alternatives Grants statewide in Tennessee.

“Tennessee is committed to continuing to develop safe infrastructure across our states,” Lee said. “These grants will help us reach our goal of being a healthier state and will enhance the lives of Tennesseans by making our communities more accessible and livable.”

The transportation alternatives grant is made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Through these grants, TDOT has funded $386 million in non-traditional transportation projects,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.  “This program has assisted communities all over the state in their efforts to revitalize downtowns, highlight historic areas, provide alternative means of transportation, and increase opportunities for economic development.”

A list of this year’s grantees can be found on the following page.

A variety of activities, such as the restoration of historic facilities, bike and pedestrian trails, landscaping and other non-traditional transportation projects, are eligible for grant funds under the federal program.  For more information on TDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, please visit TDOT’s website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/program-development-and-administration-home/local-programs/tap.html

APPLICANT APPLICATION DESCRIPTION FUNDING
Chapel Hill, TN Bicycle & Pedestrian Improvements – Phase 2:  Construction of sidewalks and bike lanes along SR-11 (Horton Highway) from Rocketeer Boulevard to Depot Street.  Project also includes ADA compliance, landscaping, pedestrian signals, pedestrian lighting, bike racks and drainage improvements. $1,737,063
Clarksville, TN Red River Pedestrian Bridge:  Construction of a multi-modal greenway connector and pedestrian bridge from a trailhead on the south side of the Red River to an existing greenway on the north.  Project also includes landscaping, signage, fencing, pedestrian lighting and pedestrian amenities. $1,818,233
Cleveland, TN Greenway – Phase 6:  Construction of a multi-modal greenway along SR-2 (Keith Street) from Willow Street to Inman Street.  Project also includes ADA compliance, landscaping, a pedestrian bridge, elevated crosswalk, retaining wall(s) and pedestrian signals. $1,409,068
Clifton, TN Pedestrian Improvements – Phase 2:  Construction of sidewalks along E. Water Street.  Project also includes striping, a pedestrian bridge, ADA compliance, signage, landscaping and pedestrian lighting. $743,000
Clinton, TN Pedestrian Improvements:  Construction of sidewalks along SR-9 (N. Main Street) from N. Hicks Street to Lakefront Park Trail.  Project also includes pedestrian signals, striping and ADA compliance. $566,635
Eagleville, TN Downtown Revitalization – Phase 1:  Reconstruction of sidewalks along SR-16 (Main Street).  Project also includes ADA Compliance, pedestrian signals, landscaping, pedestrian lighting and striping. $408,184
Gatlinburg, TN and Sevier County Memorial and Tribute Project:  Construction of sidewalks for access to three memorial and tribute sites.  Project also includes pedestrian bridge(s), retaining wall(s), ADA compliance, landscaping, pedestrian lighting and pedestrian amenities. $852,293
Lafayette, TN Camp Blount Greenway Connector – Phase 3:  Construction of a multi-modal greenway at SR-64 (Thornton Taylor Parkway) from the Phase 2 overlook to a vehicular trailhead.  Project also includes ADA compliance, landscaping, pedestrian lighting and pedestrian amenities. $447,699
LaFollette, TN Downtown Improvements – Phase 3:  Construction of sidewalks along the west side of SR-9 (Indiana Avenue) from N. Tennessee Avenue to Beech Street.  Project also includes ADA compliance, brick stamp pavers, striping, pedestrian lighting and pedestrian amenities. $366,210
Linden, TN Downtown Enhancements – Phase 5:  Construction of a sidewalk along SR-100 (W. Main Street).  Project also includes drainage, pedestrian lighting, ADA compliance and landscaping. $653,152
Martin, TN Downtown Improvement Project – Phase 7:  Construction of sidewalks along both sides of Elm Street.  Project also includes ADA compliance, drainage, signage, a retaining wall and pedestrian lighting. $1,275,000
McKenzie, TN South Main Street Sidewalk Connection:  Construction of sidewalks along South Main Street from the McKenzie Shopping Center to East Maple Street.  Project also includes striping, drainage and ADA compliance. $354,620
Millersville, TN Louisville Highway Pedestrian Improvements:  Construction of sidewalks along SR-41A/US Hwy-31W (Louisville Hwy.).  Project also includes landscaping, pedestrian amenities, pedestrian lighting, pedestrian bridge, ADA compliance and striping. $1,000,000
Newport, TN Greenway – Phase 2:  Construction of a 10-foot wide greenway along the Pigeon River from McSween Road to Main Street.  Project also includes ADA compliance, retaining wall(s), landscaping and pedestrian amenities. $999,839
Thompson’s Station, TN Multi-Modal Connectivity – Phase 2:  Construction of a multi-modal greenway beginning at a trailhead at Nutro Dog Park and terminating at existing facilities on Critz Lane.  Project also includes pedestrian bridges, ADA compliance, pedestrian amenities and signage. $1,039,002

