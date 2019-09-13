Obituaries

Michael Deem, Clinton

Michael Deem age 71 passed away on August 10, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tn. He was born on July 8, 1948 to the late Robert Deem and Mary Yowell Deem.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his grandson Gavin, music, woodworking and technology.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Deem; sons, Robert Deem and wife Brenda and Patrick Deem and wife Karen; Brothers Gary Deem and his late wife Rose and Bill Deem and wife Julie; Sisters, Sue Stutler and husband Terry Sr and Vickie Curtis and husband Dave; Grandson, Gavin Deem; Special friends Mike Finley and Steve Hawkins; Many other relatives and friends.

Michaels arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to:

Jones Mortuary

375 North Main Street

Clinton, Tn 37716

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangement’s for Mr. Michael Deem.

