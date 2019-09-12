BBBTV12

Home / Community / Rockwood Rotary Club Chili and Spaghetti Supper – September 20th

Community

Rockwood Rotary Club Chili and Spaghetti Supper – September 20th

Posted on by in Community, Sports with 0 Comments

Rockwood Rotary Club members would like to invite you to their annual chili and spaghetti supper Friday night September 20th, just before the Rockwood vs. Meigs County football game, 5 until 7 pm at the Rockwood High School cafeteria. Tickets are $6 in advance $7 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the office’s at the high school, middle school, and Ridgeview Elementary, as well as cheerleaders and Rotarian Interact members. Proceeds help the Rockwood Rotary Club do much-needed work in our communities.   Spaghetti, Chili, salad, drink, dessert and it’s always been well-attended. For more information call 865-924-3377 or  865-354-9857 Maurice or Ed Grief.

Tagged , , ,

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: