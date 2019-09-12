Obituaries

Bessie Joe Turpin, Oliver Springs

Posted on

Bessie Joe Turpin, age 87, a resident of Oliver Springs, died on Tuesday, September 10th at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home.

She was born on May 13, 1932 in Cannon County, Tennessee. She lived in Oliver Springs from 1945 until her death. She retired from Roane Hosiery in 1997 after 31 years with the company. She was a member of the Oliver Springs church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edd Melton and Bobbie Cleo West Melton, brothers Sam and Jack Melton, and her husband of 49 years Frank Turpin.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Smith (Jeff) of Lenoir City; by sons Ronnie Turpin (Diane) of Old Hickory, TN and Randy Turpin (Debbie) of Lebanon, TN; by grandchildren Dawn Walsh (Walt), Lauren Woodall (Jonathan), Hannah Clark (Spencer) and Savannah Turpin; by great grandchildren Brooks, Brady and Macey Walsh and Austin Woodall.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, September 12, 2019, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am with Bro. Tim Nelson officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Turpin family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

