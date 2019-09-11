Obituaries

Connie Finks, Gainesville, GA

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Connie Finks age 60, a resident of Gainesville Ga, for over 30 years went to be with her Lord and Savior September 9, 2019.

Connie Faye Finks was born August 26, 1959 in Oliver Springs TN, Prudential Hallow. She was saved (born again) on May 10th 1999 at Big Mtn. Baptist Church. Connie was a member at Murrayville Baptist Church. She was a hairdresser for 39 years. Connie worked at II Shae Salon in Gainesville.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, James Austin Seiber, Hazel fay Sampsel; grandparents: Walter& Sadie Sampsel; brothers & sisters, Donnie Ray Seiber, Barbara Jean Robinson, Debria Gail Smith and Jerry Dean Carr; very Special 1st Cousin, Cecil Seiber.

Connie is survived by Ronald Finks her husband of 37 years; her son, Cody Finks and daughter-in-law Megan Finks, and granddaughter Cameron Finks; brothers & sisters, Jay Seiber, Darlene Upchurch, Carolyn Monkas, Judy Regent, Steve Seiber and a host of very special family and friends.

A funeral service will be held, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with Bro. Gary Finks officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at Adcock Cemetery in Coalfield, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Finks family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

