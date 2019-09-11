Obituaries

Leonard “Shorty” Collins, Midtown

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Leonard “Shorty” Collins, age 86, a resident of Midtown, Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was born July 5, 1933 in Roane County, Tennessee. Mr. Collins was a lifetime member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown; retired from Roane Hosiery in Harriman; and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He drove a school bus while his children were in school and had coached Little League Football for the Midtown Redskins. He was very active with and loved the South Harriman Pirates Alumni Group. He loved dealing with antiques and had owned antique stores. “Shorty” was certainly a character and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Ada Collins; son, Steve Collins; brothers, Robert Collins, Gene Collins, Kenney Collins, Billy Joe Collins, and Ray Collins; sisters, Lola Welch, Eva Doyle, Margaret Collins, and Faye Collins; and daughter-in-law, Paula Collins.

Survivors include:

Wife:

Helen Adcox Collins

Children:

Geneva Johnson & husband, Michael

Betty Porter & husband, Sandy

Cathy Collins

Ricky Collins

Grandchildren:

Stephanie Collins, Carria Gonzales, Drew Meredith, Seth Meredith, Adam Johnson, Carrie Johnson, Jake Marlow & wife, Andrea, Jodi Dalettackles, Kassandra Collins, Derrick Collins

Great Grandchildren:

Patrick Gonzales, Reagan Gonzales, Madison Gonzales, Trent Marlow, Bodhi Collins

Sister:

Joyce Finks

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Thomas Baines officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown, Harriman, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Leonard “Shorty” Collins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

