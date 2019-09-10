Featured

UT-Battelle provides scholarships for Roane State Middle College students from Roane County schools

Posted on by in Featured, News with

From left, Oak Ridge National Laboratory director Dr. Thomas Zacharia is joined by Roane State Middle College students Layla Malenovsky of Kingston and Anthony Ciccarelli of Kingston, along with Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley, for the presentation of the $34,000 UT-Battelle Scholarship for Roane State Middle College students.

Twelve Roane County students participating in Roane State Community College’s Middle College have received $34,000 in annual scholarships thanks to UT-Battelle. The scholarships were made possible through a gift to the Roane State Foundation.

Roane State’s Middle College program allows high school students to take college classes in their junior and senior years and then graduate with their associate degrees and their diplomas.

Middle College graduates are then able to complete their bachelor’s degrees just two years after finishing high school.

Middle College students pay for tuition through a combination of out-of-pocket funds, use of state grants, and other private scholarships. The UT-Battelle Scholarship was established in fall 2015 and is awarded to Middle College students from Roane County. The scholarship is administered by the Roane State Foundation.

Anthony Ciccarelli of Kingston, home school; Ethan Dill, (Rockwood High School); Shabre Eskridge, (Harriman High School); Seth Gunter (Roane County High School); Savannah Hall, (Oliver Springs High School); Jenna Hudgins, (Rockwood High School); Emily Khan (Roane County High School); Layla Malenovsky, (Roane County High School); Kaitlyn Rascoe, (Rockwood High School); Ashton Stephens, (Roane County High School); Savannah Walker, (Roane County High School); and Chyanne Weston, (Harriman High School).

For more information about Roane State’s Middle College, contact the Middle College Director David Lane at (865) 882-4538, lanedr@roanestate.edu or visit roanestate.edu/middlecollege.

UT-Battelle manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and has donated more than $14 million to regional outreach initiatives – including $4.5 million for science education – since becoming the managing contractor of ORNL in April 2000.

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501c3 corporation governed by an independent Board of Directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests, and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. Contributions to Roane State Foundation are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information or to make a gift to support Roane State students, visit roanestate.edu/foundation, email Foundationdept@roanestate.edu, or call (865) 882-4507.

