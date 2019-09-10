BBBTV12

Hettie Mae Martin, Clinton

Hettie Mae Martin, age 82 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her daughter’s residence. Hettie was born May 21, 1937 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Dewey Esco and Lena Hopper. Throughout her life Hettie enjoyed spending time with her friends, boating and camping with her family, getting her nails done, and going out to eat. In addition to her parents, Hettie is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin, Jr.; brother, Glen Hopper.

She is survived by:

Children……………….. Phyllis Ferguson & husband Carl

                                            Tommy Martin & wife Kim

                                            Ronnie Martin

                                            Rhonda Morgan & husband Jimmy

Grandchildren………… David Ferguson & wife Sarah

Derek Ferguson

                                            Cody Martin & wife Chelsea

Zack Martin

                                            Jared Martin

                                            Corey & Tyler Morgan

Great Grandchildren.. Silas & Skylar Ferguson

                                            Colten, Christin, & Carson Martin

                                            Cameron Martin Vanhuss

Adopted Grandchild….. McKenzie Rupert

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

