Obituaries
Hettie Mae Martin, Clinton
Hettie Mae Martin, age 82 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her daughter’s residence. Hettie was born May 21, 1937 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Dewey Esco and Lena Hopper. Throughout her life Hettie enjoyed spending time with her friends, boating and camping with her family, getting her nails done, and going out to eat. In addition to her parents, Hettie is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin, Jr.; brother, Glen Hopper.
In addition to her parents, Hettie is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin, Jr.; brother, Glen Hopper.
She is survived by:
Children……………….. Phyllis Ferguson & husband Carl
Tommy Martin & wife Kim
Ronnie Martin
Rhonda Morgan & husband Jimmy
Grandchildren………… David Ferguson & wife Sarah
Derek Ferguson
Cody Martin & wife Chelsea
Zack Martin
Jared Martin
Corey & Tyler Morgan
Great Grandchildren.. Silas & Skylar Ferguson
Colten, Christin, & Carson Martin
Cameron Martin Vanhuss
Adopted Grandchild….. McKenzie Rupert
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com