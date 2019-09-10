BBBTV12

Rockwood man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

A traffic stop by the Oliver Springs Police Department ended in the arrest of a man charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Officers stopped 21-year-old Trevor Smaglik of Rockwood for a non-working brake light and expired registration. Police also noticed a 15-year-old girl in the car. The teenager told police her parents thought she was doing homework with a friend for the night but had spent the night with Smaglik. He reportedly sent a series of sexually explicit messages to the minor then picked her up from school. Smaglik is being held in the Anderson County Jail under no bond.

