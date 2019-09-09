Featured

Oak Ridge Senior Center Relocation and Opening Plans

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (September 9, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced a temporary closure of the Oak Ridge Senior Center beginning Monday, September 16, that will allow staff to relocate to the new senior center facility.

Construction of the new center finished on schedule and staff can now occupy the space to complete final preparations. The new Oak Ridge Senior Center is located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, next door to the center’s current temporary location inside the Civic Center’s Recreation Building.

Crews estimate that the senior center closure will remain in effect through at least Wednesday, September 25. During this time, no regularly scheduled senior center activities or programs will take place.

A soft opening date for the new building will be announced once the transition is close to being complete. Information on a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Oak Ridge Senior Center will also be announced soon.

Questions can be directed to the Civic Center front desk for the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

