Obituaries

Paul Campbell, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Paul Campbell, age 73 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Paul was born on April 15, 1946 in Greene Co., TN. He moved to Oliver Springs in 1954 and has lived in this area since. Paul worked many different jobs but retired from Walmart in Rockwood. He enjoyed being on his farm and working in the garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Annie Campbell; brother, George Campbell; sisters, Betty Mills and Dot Briggs.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Barbara Campbell; sister, Louvenia Rose; by nieces, nephews, and extended family; by special friends, Melissa Johnson, Lonnie Johnson, Wanda Faye, and Omer Phillips.

Graveside service will be at 2 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Providence Cemetery, Rogersville, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Campbell family. Sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

