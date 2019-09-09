Obituaries

Leroy Jobe, Lake City

Posted on

Leroy Jobe, age 78 of Lake City, TN passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born April 28, 1941 in Campbell County, TN to the late Raymond and Dorothy Brown Jobe. Leroy loved cars was a loving father & husband, loved his kids and Grandchildren. He also loved fishing, painting cars, hunting and working in his yard. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, son Roy Jr., Grandson Skyler, and Son In Law Keith O’Connor.

He is survived by:

Wife Mary Ruth Jobe

Daughters Jennifer Marie Jobe(Poodle) & Charles

Brenda Gail Brown (Poss) & James Mary Jane O'Connnor(Puss)

Brothers Curtis Jobe

Lawrence Jobe Raymond Jobe

Sister Mary Lee & Hubert Marlow

8 Grandchildren & 3 Great Grandchildren

Several other Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends

Per Leroy’s request he was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

