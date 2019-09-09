Obituaries

Flossie Marie Worthy, Harriman

Mrs. Flossie Marie Worthy, age 87, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born October 21, 1931 in Wheeling, West Virginia. Mrs. Worthy was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and along with her husband was Co-owner of Worthy Concrete; and was a former Teacher’s Assistant at Hatton Elementary School in Akron, Ohio. She was a member of the Roane County, Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Mrs. Worthy was a Beautiful, Young, and Great Mother, simply “The Greatest”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos & Iona Copeland Cozart; husband, Eddie James Worthy, Sr.; daughter, Andrea Holloman Chaney; and sister, Geraldine Smith.

Survivors include:

Children:

Patricia Ann Smith of Dallas, TX

Eddie James Worthy, Jr. of Lorain, OH

Helen E. Thomas & husband, Arthur E. of Paradise, CA

Christopher J. Worthy, & wife, Denise of Oberlin, OH

Robert L. Worthy of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: James Christopher Holloman, Jonathan Edward Holloman, Michael Gregory Smith, Ashley Elizabeth Kelly, A.J. Thomas, Tyiesha Worthy, Christopher Worthy, Jequerian Worthy, Octavious Worthy, Christian Worthy, Tyqueze Ray, Destiny Wallace, and Brandon Crawley

Great Grandchildren: Kane Thomas, Emory Thomas, Amaiya Kelly, Kyle Kelly, Jr., Elijah Kelly, Jonathan Edward Holloman, Kiana Wells, Alayah Holloman, Alexis Holloman, Maezlynn Worthy God-Daughter: Lisa Porter-Wade of Akron, OH

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Requiem Mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman, Tennessee with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Flossie Marie Worthy.

