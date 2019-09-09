Obituaries

Katherine Lavanca Duncan Shultz, Oliver Springs

Katherine Lavanca Duncan Shultz, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Diversicare in Oak Ridge.

Mrs. Shultz spent most of her life in this area. She was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and loved taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Mose and Flossie Mae Duncan; by a son, James Brian Shultz; by brothers: Lanford Duncan and Lendle Duncan; by a sister, Lorene Duncan and by a brother-in-law, Jerry Washington.

Katherine is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Paul Shultz; by her sister, Lavada Washington; by her sister-in-law’s: Dottie Duncan and Thelma Duncan and by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Shultz family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

