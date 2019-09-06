Obituaries
Michael Eugene Emitt, Powell
Michael Eugene Emitt, age 38 of Powell went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a massive heart attack.. Michael was born December 13, 1980 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was a lifelong area resident of Powell and graduated from Powell High School. Michael was devoted and loving father to his children. Some of his hobbies were fishing and keeping with assorted sports teams. In his earlier years, Michael loved karate and became a Black Belt. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ted & Evelyn Stanfill, Hal Emitt, Sr. & wife Gloria Jeanne; uncle, Jeff Emitt
Michael is survived by:
Children…………………. William Emitt, Silas Emitt, & Zaide Emitt
Mother………………… Darlene O’Bryant & husband Michael
Father……………….. Hal Emitt & wife Ingrid
Brother……………. Jason Emitt & wife Michelle
Sister………………….. Jennifer Hackler & husband Chris
Aunt……………….. Tammy Richards & husband Jeff
Uncle………………….. Teddy Stanfill
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Maples officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
