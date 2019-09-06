Obituaries

Michael Eugene Emitt, Powell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Michael Eugene Emitt, age 38 of Powell went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a massive heart attack.. Michael was born December 13, 1980 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was a lifelong area resident of Powell and graduated from Powell High School. Michael was devoted and loving father to his children. Some of his hobbies were fishing and keeping with assorted sports teams. In his earlier years, Michael loved karate and became a Black Belt. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ted & Evelyn Stanfill, Hal Emitt, Sr. & wife Gloria Jeanne; uncle, Jeff Emitt

Michael is survived by:

Children…………………. William Emitt, Silas Emitt, & Zaide Emitt

Mother………………… Darlene O’Bryant & husband Michael

Father……………….. Hal Emitt & wife Ingrid

Brother……………. Jason Emitt & wife Michelle

Sister………………….. Jennifer Hackler & husband Chris

Aunt……………….. Tammy Richards & husband Jeff

Uncle………………….. Teddy Stanfill

Several nieces, nephews, and cousins

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Maples officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

