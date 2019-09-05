Obituaries

Kenneth Eugene Noland, Harriman

Kenneth Eugene Noland, age 60, of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019. He passed away after a short and brave battle with cancer. One can only imagine the rejoicing that went on as he passed through those pearly gates when he saw his mom and dad that preceded before him. He was born July 30, 1959 in Delevan, WI. He was a member of Swan Pond Baptist Church, Harriman, TN. He attended North Rockwood Baptist Church, Rockwood, TN. Ken gave his life to the Lord in July of 1971. He was a man of strong faith and lived his life serving others. Ken was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. He was always there to lend an extra hand when and where needed. He developed a passon for sports at a very young age (collecting ball cards) that he carried with him throughout his life. He loved to get together with friends and to watch, talk, and/or play sports. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include:

Sister: Kathy Barnes (Bobby) of Rockwood, TN Brothers: David Noland (Pam) of Kingston, TN John Noland (Michelle) of Chattanooga, TN Stepdaughters: Annette Eck (Jordan) of Harrisburg, PA, (their children, Abriella & Alivia) Susan Chenault (Justin) of Milford VA, (their children, Anecia, Addilynn, & Emberlee) Stepson: Sgt. Dean Pittman (Micah) of the United States Army, stationed in Hohenfels, Germany (her son, Aaron)

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm. The funeral Service will follow from the Chapel at 7:00pm with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Kenneth Eugene Noland. An online registry is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

