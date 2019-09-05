Obituaries

Carl Mark Barker, Kingston

Carl Mark Barker, age 82, of Kingston, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born October 18, 1936 in Cullman, Alabama. Mark was a 1956 graduate of John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science where he received his license as a Funeral Director & Embalmer for the State of Tennessee; and has since devoted his entire life to serving families in Chattanooga, Kingston, and Knoxville.

For countless years, he served as an Independent Contractor for several funeral homes throughout East Tennessee as well as a Licensed Prearrangement Specialist. Over the years, Mark was a member of many organizations, often serving in an official capacity. He served on several professional and civic advisory boards including, but not limited to the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association where he served as Sergeant of Arms and District Governor; Board of the Greater Knoxville Funeral Directors Association; past President of Kingston Rotary Club; Treasurer and Board member of Roane County Chamber of Commerce; Chaplain of Kingston Police Department where he sat on the Personnel Advisory Board; and past President of Roane County Genealogical Society. Mark was also an Elder in the Presbyterian Church of America. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sarah Crowe Barker; parents, Carl Leon & Frances Dyer Barker.

SURVIVORS

Children

Rebecca Price and husband, Earl of Kingston

Scott Barker and wife, Kim of Knoxville

Sister

Sharon Barker Tunnell and husband, Roy of Spring City

3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren



A host of nieces, nephews and many friends

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, September 5, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. A visitation will also be held 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 6, 2019 at Turner Funeral Home in Chattanooga with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. James Staton presiding. Interment will follow service at Benton Town Cemetery in Benton, Tennessee.

Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net or at www.Turnerfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

