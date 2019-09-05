Featured

A Shooting in Harriman leaves one dead; investigation ongoing

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Updated at 2:21 pm , September 5, 2019.

A female in her mid-40’s was found shot outside a home on Emory Heights Road in Harriman last night. Roane County Sheriff, Jack Stockton, said the female was dead on the scene from a gunshot wound with a .22 caliber handgun. The call came in just around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The 9th District Attorney General, Russell Johnson, was called to the scene as well. Via text message, this morning, Johnson told us that the sheriff’s office will handle all details with the investigation, but told us that all indications were that the cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy has been ordered. Detective Art wolf with the sheriff’s office is working on the investigation at this time there is no more information to be released. As soon as more information is available, we will bring it to you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

