Budehia Erwin, Oak Ridge

Budehia Erwin, age 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away September 2, 2019, after a gradual decline in health over the past few years. Devoted mother of Robin Erwin Jr. (Juanita) of Buffalo, New York, Dian Erwin Kuutti (Earl) of Lilburn, Georgia, Jean Erwin Forster (Kent) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and David Erwin (Catherine) of Greensboro, North Carolina. Sister of Donald Jacobs, Daniel Jacobs, Patricia Jacobs Page, and David Jacobs. Survived by a caring extended family, five grandchildren — Ryan Erwin, Lisl Kuutti Doughton, Karl Kuutti, Jacob Forster, and Stefanie Forster Simons, and three great-grandchildren — Declan, Aidan, and Colin Erwin. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robin Winfred Erwin, parents James and Lucille Jacobs, and siblings Jamile Jacobs and Barbara Jacobs Eller.

Budehia graduated in 1948 from Collegedale Academy in Collegedale, TN, and attended Southern Missionary College in Collegedale, TN. Budehia and Robin married in Pritchard, AL, July 1951. Subsequently they moved to Pensacola FL and started their family. Later Budehia worked at the Internal Revenue Service for many years as a tax consultant, retiring in 1982. She was an active and long-standing member of the University Parkway Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pensacola, FL where she served in various roles, especially as treasurer of the weekday childcare center. Later she was a member of the Knoxville First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Budehia was fully devoted to her husband and children, always striving to make their lives better and happier. She also enjoyed beach outings during many happy family summers at Pensacola Beach, family reunions, homemaking, and traveling throughout most of the US and Canada with her beloved husband, Robin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:30 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, 209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The service will follow at the funeral home chapel at 1:30 pm, with the graveside service at 3:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716, both with Pastor Douglas Jacobs, D.Div. officiating. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.sharpfh.com.

