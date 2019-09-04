Obituaries

Billy Browder Kelly, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Billy Browder Kelly, age 95, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Billy was born on June 8, 1924 in Kingston, TN. He has lived in Oliver Springs since adulthood.

Mr. Kelly was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a well known builder who built many homes in our area. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Crowe Kelly of Oliver Springs; parents, Christopher Columbus Kelly and Bessie Durham Kelly; brothers, Tellous, Nelson, Neil, and Carlos Kelly; sisters, Eveline Kelly, Imogene Kelly, and Hazel Wright.

Survivors include his daughters, Cathy Sharp and husband Bob and Trisha Lankford and husband Roger all of the Sugar Grove Valley Community in Roane Co.; son, Steve Kelly of Liberty, NC; grandchildren, Jamie and Angel Sharp, Kelli and Travis Lowe, Billy and Dana Sharp, Andrew and Amy Sharp, Joshua and Rachel Lankford, Brianne and Jeremy Austin, and Arielle Lankford; brother, Carl Kelly and wife Alvah of Lancaster, OH.; 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Kelly family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

