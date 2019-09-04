Obituaries

Robert B. Marshall Jr, Clinton

Robert B. “Papa/Pops” Marshall, Jr. completed life on August 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. His story began on October 10, 1927, being born to Margaret Ann and Robert Bryan Marshall in Memphis, TN. He was raised and educated in Memphis Catholic Schools and the Catholic Church. While his sister, Helen Ann, entered the Dominican convent, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He served a deployment to Guam and Okinawa and was Honorably Discharged in 1947. Bob returned to complete a degree in Forestry from LSU. He worked his entire career at Anderson-Tully Lumber Company and retired as The Farm Manager in 1988.

After retirement, Papa moved to East TN and spent his time running his personal farms, working with the boys at the sawmill, and chauffeuring his grandchildren to practices or school. Pops could also be found coaching from the sidelines, calling and feeding turkeys, and was always watching or listening to sports. He was devout in his faith until the end of his life and never lost his love of pie, Hershey bars, milkshakes, or black coffee.

Papa was met in Heaven by his wife, Tina Wright Marshall, after 25 long years apart. He was also reunited with two of his children, Helen Sue and, infant son, William Robert.

Left grieving his incredible spirit and character are his daughter, Jennie Ann Simmons and his five grandchildren, Lauren (Tim) Housholder, Brian Joseph “BJ” (Meghan) Kurtz, Katie DePersio, Gerard DePersio, and Nick (Ashley) Kurtz. He was a very proud Pops to 4 great-grandchildren, Tristan H. Kurtz, Wesley James Kurtz, Teague Aaron Housholder, and Kinsley Helen Kurtz.

He will be laid to final rest on 9/7/19 at Wright’s Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name.

