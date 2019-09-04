Obituaries

Earl Darin McCoy, Andersonville

Earl Darin McCoy, age 47 of Andersonville, TN passed away suddenly, Sunday, August 25, 2019. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was a mechanic and co-owner of Earl’s Marine Center.

Preceded in death by his father, Earl McCoy; brother, Clyde McCoy.

He is survived by his mother, Naomi McCoy of Andersonville; brother, Randy McCoy and wife Kimberly of Andersonville; and sister, Pam Elliott of Clinton; best friends, Charlie Slagle; with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6 PM to 7 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 PM. The family request no flower.

