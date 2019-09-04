Obituaries

Esther Lee Ingram Wysor, Lenoir City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Esther Lee Ingram Wysor age 90 of Lenoir City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. She was a long time resident of Clinton before moving to the Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City. She was born August 24, 1928 in Bassett, Virginia to Clenard L. and Bertie Turner Ingram.

She was preceded by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Burns Wysor. They were married on August 24, 1950, Lee’s 21st birthday. They lived in Wilmington, Delaware; Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; and Clinton, Tennessee.

Mother of Karen Wysor Reeves (Ward) currently of Evanston Illinois, Robert Wesley Wysor (Karen) of Farragut Tennessee, and John Conrad Wysor (Gina) of Trussville Alabama. She is grandmother to Austin and Layton Wysor, Sarah, Jessica, and Abigail Wysor, and Sophia and Katy Reeves. She is survived by sister Carolyn Ingram Eggleston and brother Clenard Allen Ingram (Jean). She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Dorothy Ingram, and brother, A. G. Ingram.

Lee grew up in Bassett Virginia and graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She worked in Wilmington, Delaware teaching shorthand and in Clinton, Tennessee where she served as a substitute teacher. Lee was active in many communities, volunteer, and church organizations including Timely Topics, The Wednesday Club, Friends of the Library, and Grace Circle. She was a long-time active member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton before moving to Lenoir City.

Lee was very artistic and enjoyed painting and a wide variety of crafts. She enjoyed teaching crafts to her friends and looked forward to her annual Christmas craft sale with friends. Her crafts were featured in the newspaper in an article about turning “trash into treasure”. She enjoyed baking bread and cheesecakes for friends, neighbors, and shut-ins. She also loved her daily walks with neighborhood friends. She was an extreme couponer and was featured in a local news segment on couponing. Lee had a lively wit and had been known to play more than a few mischievous pranks. She had a contagious cheerful demeanor and a gift for making every place better for having been there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 PM to 3 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3 PM. Family and friends will proceed to Grandview Memorial Garden for interment immediately following the chapel service.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

