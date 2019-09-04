Obituaries

Fred Rodgers Jr, Rockwood

Fred Rodgers, Jr., age 90, formerly of the Eureka Community of Rockwood, Tennessee, and Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church for 63 years. He loved his church family. He retired from Martin Marietta after 23 years of service. He had a love of photography and owned his own studio for 30 years. He also had the gift of designing house plans and loved doing it for others. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the 432nd battalion corps of Army Engineers. One of his joys was reunions for 16 years with 432nd battalion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Rodgers and Lucy Crabtree Rodgers, brother Wheeler (Illa) Rodgers.

Survivors include:

Wife: Nola Rodgers

Son: Bryan (Melanie) Rodgers

Daughter: Lisa Meers

Grandchildren: Hannah Rodgers, Lyndsey Rodgers, Christen Whittaker, Jonathan Meers, Dalton Meers

Four great-grandchildren Nephew: Eric (Angela) Rodgers

Two great-nieces, one great-nephew.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trenton Street Baptist Church missions.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Fred Rodgers, Jr.

