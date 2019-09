Obituaries

Scotty Stringfield, Oliver Springs

Scotty Stringfield, age 49 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, August 30, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Orchard View Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs at 2:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

