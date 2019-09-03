Obituaries

Farrell Carroll, Oliver Springs

Farrell Carroll, age 64, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a coal miner for many years and was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.

Farrell was preceded in death by his parents: Kin and Dolina Carroll; by his wife: Oma Faye Carroll, and a baby son: Joseph Adam Carroll.

He is survived by his children: Steven and wife Shena Carroll, Billy Hall and fiancé Debra Johnson; by sisters: Brenda Bowling and husband Gary, Lola Tucker and husband Ray; by 3

grandchildren: Andy Hall, Cassie Carroll and Billy Joe Hall Jr; by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home for Farrell’s services.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, from 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at 11:00am at Indian Creek Baptist Church with a graveside to follow with Pastor Darrell Vann officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carroll family.

