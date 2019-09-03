Obituaries

Wilma Langley Carmack, Oliver Springs

Wilma Langley Carmack, age 77, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Mrs. Carmack was born on October 13, 1941 in Roane County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

She enjoyed dancing, going to yard sales and most importantly spending time with her family.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents: Jake and Viola Langley; by a son, Robert Carmack and by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert Carmack; by children: Elizabeth Carmack, Betty Gallaher and husband, Rodney and Lynn Parris and fiancé Wayne McKinney; by grandchildren: Brandi Neikirk, Harley NeiKirk and wife Reagan, Kayla Carmack, Loren Carmack, Paige Huckaby, Notorious Parris, Kendri White, Kris White and Ace Staton; by a brother, Bill Langley and wife, Judy; by sisters: Margaret Key, Lavona Addington, Helen Blake, and Patricia Barkshire and husband, Warren; by several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Monday, September 2, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Carmack family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

