George Donald Fleagle II, Rockwood

George Donald Fleagle II, age 19 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019. He was born on January 31st, 2000. He worked at McDonald’s in Harriman, TN currently and his first job was in the mess hall at Camp Buck Tom’s Boy Scout Camp. Donald was studying to be a welder at TCAT with is close friends Jacob and Jay. He always surrounded himself with great friends who always looked out for each other. He would give his shirt off his back to anyone who needed it and he helped everyone in need. He didn’t have a hateful bone in his body. There was always a huge soft spot in his heart for animals. He also loved wearing ties with his outfits. He is preceded in death by his Niece: Alexis Zuniga; and his great uncle & aunt: Mark and Kerry Richards.

He is survived by:

Parents: Bud & Arlene Fleagle of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Stefanie (Miles) Dunlap of Sarasota, FL

Brother: Jack Fleagle of Rockwood, TN

Grandfather: George Elmer Fleagle of Tullytown, PA

Aunt: Angel Thompson of KY

Uncle: Chris Fleagle of Tullytown, PA

Nephew: Joseph George Dunlap of Sarasota, FL

Cousins: Trinity Fleagle of Tullytown, PA

Isaiah Thompson of KY Samuel Thompson of KY

And many, many friends whom he loved.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 1st from 6:00-8:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Following the receiving, there will be a time of reflections from friends and family to participate in. The family would like to ask all who knew him to come and share their wonderful stories about him. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of George Donald Fleagle II.

