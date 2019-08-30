Obituaries

Gary Lynn Coffey, Harriman

Mr. Gary Lynn Coffey, age 64 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, Knoxville. Mr. Coffey was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church, Harriman and worked for Loudon County Trucking for 19 years. He was born February 27, 1955. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman & Lula Coffey.

Survivors include: Son: Justin L Coffey (Albury) of Rockwood, TN 2 Grandchildren: Jacob & Jayden Coffey Sister: Sherry Britton (John) of Marietta, GA

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00-3:30pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Interment & Burial will be in Riggs Chapel Cemetery, Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gary Lynn Coffey.

