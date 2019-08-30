BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Gary Lynn Coffey, Harriman

Obituaries

Gary Lynn Coffey, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mr. Gary Lynn Coffey, age 64 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, Knoxville. Mr. Coffey was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church, Harriman and worked for Loudon County Trucking for 19 years. He was born February 27, 1955. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman & Lula Coffey.

Survivors include: Son: Justin L Coffey (Albury) of Rockwood, TN 2 Grandchildren: Jacob & Jayden Coffey Sister: Sherry Britton (John) of Marietta, GA

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00-3:30pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Interment & Burial will be in Riggs Chapel Cemetery, Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gary Lynn Coffey.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: