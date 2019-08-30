Obituaries

Anthony Allen Sharp, Caryville

Anthony Allen Sharp, age 68 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 10, 1951 to the late Buford Burnell and Vivian Eunice Gross Sharp in Knoxville. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War. He loved music, reading books and studying new topics. He also enjoyed attending church when he was able and was a member of Lake City United Methodist. He had a special friendship with the former pastor, Rev. Andrew Henry. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darlene Sharp; and several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-7pm. Graveside services will be private. www.holleygamble.com

