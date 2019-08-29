Obituaries

Helen Emily Strickland, Rockwood

Posted on

Mrs. Helen Emily Strickland age 93 passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. She was of Baptist faith. She worked in the Textile Industry and was also a housewife who loved being a Mother and a Grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Ella Honeycutt; Husband, William Strickland; Daughter, Kathy Strickland; Brothers, Roy & (Nannie) Honeycutt & Frank Honeycutt & Sewell (Marcy) Honeycutt, Edward & (Ann) Honeycutt, Sister, Lillie & (Clyde) Jones; Brother-in-law, Warren Butler.

Survivors include: Daughter: Shela Strickland of Rockwood, TN Son: Bill Strickland (Cindy) of Kingston, TN Grandsons: Joshua A Strickland (Olivia) of Harriman, TN Zack Strickland of Florida Great Granddaughter: Charlotte Aurora Strickland of Harriman, TN Sister: Beulah Butler of Rockwood, TN

Visitation services will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Interment and Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. The family would like to thank the Hospice Nurses and Caregivers at Amedysis for everything they did to take care and provide for our Mother. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Helen Emily Strickland.

