Obituaries

Garland Lee Fugate Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Garland Lee Fugate, Jr. passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Mr. Fugate is preceded in death by his parents, Garland Lee, Sr. & Connie Janelle Martin Fugate; brother, Bobby Joe Fugate & Charles Fugate.

Survivors include: Daughter: Bonnie Fugate of Rockwood, TN Grandchild: Dustin Green (Kailah) of Rockwood, TN Great Grandchild: Mason Green of Rockwood, TN Ex-Wife: Rita Fugate of Rockwood, TN Sister: Sue Steele of Rockwood, TN Friends: Hope Dildine of Rockwood, TN Logan Dildine of Rockwood, TN Becca Barger of Rockwood, TN Alyssa Dildine of Rockwood, TN David Dildine of Rockwood, TN Several nieces, nephews and other family members

Visitation Services will be held at Evans Mortuary, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Bro. Brian Hines officiating. Interment and Burial will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00am in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Garland Lee Fugate, Jr.

