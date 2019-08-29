Obituaries

James Lee (Jim) Crowley

James Lee (Jim) Crowley, age 89, died at 3:14 pm on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. He attended Sarasota High School in Sarasota, FL, Class of 1946. Jim served in the Army First Cavalry Division and stood guard at the Emperor’s Palace in Japan after WWII. He graduated from University of Florida with a BME in 1952 and worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory until retirement in 1985.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife Frances who he married in 1952 and his daughter, Debbie. He leaves his remaining children Alan and Cheryl and Grandchildren Robert O’Brien, Darcy Flurry, Corey Crowley and Great Grandchild Juliette Flurry.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Kingston, TN in the near future for family and friends, place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:

Heritage Foundation

214 Massachusetts Avenue, North East

Washington DC 20002-4999

membership@heritage.org

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James Lee Crowley please visit Sympathy Store.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Crowley family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

