Gladys “Aileen” Barr, Midtown

Mrs. Gladys “Aileen” Barr, age 85, a resident of Midtown, Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 1, 1934. Mrs. Barr was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church in Midtown and the Order of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gertrude Woosley; husband, Gaston L. “Boots” Barr; and sisters, Mabel Catherine Thompson, Ola Mae Eaves, Gertie Beatrice “Bea” Johnston, and Cora Pauline Murphy.

Survivors include:

Several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Special Friends:

June Garner of Kingston, TN

David Rayburn of Midtown, TN

And her two dogs whom she loved dearly, “Missy” and “Jack”.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Gladys “Aileen” Barr.

