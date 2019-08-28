Obituaries

Bonnie Evelyn Huddleston Scarborough, Harriman

Bonnie Evelyn Huddleston Scarborough, age 93, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 29, 1926, in Glenmary, Tennessee, the youngest of the seven children of Horace and Lucinda Huddleston. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Bill Eugene Scarborough and her son, Michael Eugene Scarborough.

She is survived by her son Marshall Steven Scarborough (Christy); her grandson Timothy Eugene Scarborough (Dea); her great-granddaughters Danielle Langley (Korie) and Shauna Nowlin; and her great-great-grandsons Logan and Brodie Langley.

Burial will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11 a.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens at a family graveside service. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Scarborough Family.

