Arrest made in Rockwood Homicide

Dorian Joseph Heiss, 18

At approximately 3 pm yesterday, the Rockwood Police, with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the 9th Judicial District Attorney Generals office, arrested the suspect in Tuesday mornings shooting in Rockwood. After interviewing the suspect, charges were filed against 18 year-old Dorian Joseph Heiss. He was charged with 4 counts of reckless endangerment and 1 count of 2nd degree murder.

Police Chief Bill Stinnett says that he appreciates all the help that he received from the TBI and the District Attorney’s office.

Early Tuesday morning, George Fleagle II, 19, was shot in the chest around 12:19 a.m. CPR was attempted, but Fleagle was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 Block of Ridge Avenue.

Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett asked for assistance from the 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with help on the case .

